Nashville man might be permanently blind after his eyes were gouged in fight, police say

No arrest has been made in the fight that led to a man's eyes being badly gouged in Perry County over the weekend, police said Tuesday.
"We do have a person of interest," said Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis.
Police say Robert Pfister, 46, of Nashville, was driving in the western part of Perry County on Saturday afternoon.
"Basically the suspect ... chased (Pfister) down, blocked him off," Bareis said.
Pfister then got out of the car and the men began fighting, Bareis said.
"They ended up in a ditch, and the suspect gouged (Pfister's) eyes ... we're being told he may lose eyesight," Bareis said.
The man remained in a St. Louis hospital as of Tuesday.
The suspect is known to police, Bareis said. A search warrant has been executed and the case is "developing daily," Bareis said.
