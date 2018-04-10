SIUE receives humanities grant for community engagement

A program to fund scholarly research in the U.S. announced its annual awards, including one of the prestigious grants for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The National Endowment for the Humanities issued $18.6 million in grants for nearly 200 research projects across the country.
Some of the projects included digitizing the personal papers of Helen Keller, a permanent exhibition at the Delta Blues Museum, digitizing 66,000 photographs from construction of the New York subway system, a documentary on late actress and writer Mae West, and preserving correspondence and manuscripts of the late author Ray Bradbury.
SIUE received $34,952 for a “digital community engagement pathway” designed by professor Jessica DeSpain. The project will create an undergraduate curriculum to integrate humanities and social science with community engagement.
“These new NEH-supported projects deepen our understanding and appreciation of the traditions, values and historical figures who have shaped our country,” said NEH senior deputy chairman Jon Parrish Peede.
Other NEH grants went to Illinois organizations like the American Library Association, the Chicago Horticultural Society and Northern Illinois University, but none went to St. Louis or any downstate organizations except the SIUE grant. The only Missouri grant was a $6,000 grant for a book-length research study of English monastic culture in the 14th century.
The full list is published on the NEH website.
