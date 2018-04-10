Lottery winnings made college worth it, Granite City woman says

Winning $10,000 with an Illinois lottery ticket made one Granite City woman happy she went to college.
Chelse Neuling, 22, of Granite City, won $10,000 with a Casino Millions ticket bought at a Mobil gas station, located at 1281 Engineers Road in Pontoon Beach.
“This made college worth it,” Neuling said to Illinois Lottery officials.
Neuling said she has played the Illinois Lottery since she turned 18, according to Illinois Lottery officials. Neuling plans to pay off her student loans and buy a car with the winnings.
The Casino Millions is a $20 instant ticket and has four top prizes of $2 million.
