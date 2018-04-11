Person drives car into Belleville church

A church suffered "pretty severe" structural damage when a car drove into it Wednesday morning in Belleville, but no one was injured in the crash.
No one was inside the building when a silver four-door car drove into the Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of Mascoutah Avenue and East McKinley Street, Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said.
The fire department was called at about 9:50 a.m.
The gas and electric were shut off at 631 Mascoutah Ave. as a precaution, and the city's building commissioner was called to inspect the building.
The church will have to stay closed until repairs are made, Pour said. The church's Facebook page says it was dedicated on July 29, 2017.
Prior to that, the building had been used as a gym and earlier a bar, Pour said.
Pour said two floor joists were knocked off the foundation in the crash.
Police are investigating the accident.
