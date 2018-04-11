Candy company sales are up, as company prepares to shut down

The online shop at Necco can't be reached, and candy outlets are seeing demand spike for the confections as the company announced in March that it would close in May if it doesn't find a buyer, Business Insider reported.
The candy has been described as "chalky", but that hasn't stopped fans from seeking out the Sweethearts Valentine’s Day candies as well as the Mary Janes, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Clark Bars.
CandyStore.com reports that sales of Necco brand products sharply increased after the company's announcement as consumers began "panic-buying" according to the Washington Post. The site was selling 1000 Candy Buttons for $159.99, and as 12-count box of Mary Jane Theater Boxes for $22.99.
The company has been making candy in New England since 1847.
