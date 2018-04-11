Yodeling boy from Southern Illinois will perform at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend

Next up for the yodeling Walmart singer from Southern Illinois: the Grand Ole Opry.
Mason Ramsey, 11, yodeled an impromptu version of a Hank Williams song in the aisles of a Harrisburg Walmart, and the video went viral on YouTube. Walmart invited him back for an actual concert, and he also appeared and performed on ABC's "The Ellen Show."
During his interview, Mason said his dream was to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. He will achieve that goal early, as he has been invited to sing there this weekend, according to KSDK.
Walmart has also given him a $15,000 scholarship. At last count, the original video has been viewed more than 12 million times. There even are dance-mix remixes of his performance.
