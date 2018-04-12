Man, 20, killed near Salem after car strikes semi parked by interstate

A 20-year-old man was killed after a car crashed into a parked tractor-trailer on Wednesday night on Interstate 57 in Salem.
Shane Michael Donegan died after the car he was a passenger in ran off the roadway and struck the tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of I-57 in Marion County. Donegan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jesse Lee Meacham, was air lifted to St. Louis University Hospital after the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer, William Dennis Fuller, 56, from Phoenix, was not injured.
Both Donegan and Meacham are from Warren, Michigan.
According to police citations, Fuller had an expired medical card and was driving while disqualified. He was also cited for parking where prohibited and disobeying controlled access highway provisions.
