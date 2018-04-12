Missionary to give religious lecture series at Collinsville church

John M. Grubb, a Christian missionary, will be giving a series of five lectures at The Church of Christ, located at 1400 Troy Road in Collinsville. The series begins at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 22, and continues at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23, through Wednesday, April 25, at the church.
Grubb will speak about his mission work. Since 1985, he has made 46 mission trips and traveled to 22 different countries.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 618-667-6708.
'Our Sacred Earth, Our Common Home'
The second lecture in a series about Pope Francis' "Laudato Si" will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, located at 442 S. De Mazenod Drive in Belleville. The keynote address will be given by Mary Evelyn Tucker of the Yale Divinity School.
The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Pre-registration is required. Information: 618-394-6270 or snows.org/programs.
Comments