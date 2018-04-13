Rent for Ballpark Village apartments will start at $1,400

Dan and Pam McSkimming had never even considered living in downtown St. Louis until they heard about One Cardinal Way, an apartment building going up across the street from Busch Stadium.
The Sunset Hills, Missouri, couple were impressed when they stopped by its new leasing office and model unit in Ballpark Village. They thought about it for a few days then put down a deposit on a two-bedroom apartment. What won them over? Quality, location, amenities and safety.
"It sounds fun," said Dan, 57, owner of August Packaging and father of four grown children. "It sounds like an enjoyable living experience in an upscale place."
A bonus will be easy access to St. Louis Cardinals baseball games for the McSkimmings, who have been season ticket holders for years. They also like the idea of riding MetroLink to the airport and walking their dog to the newly reconfigured Gateway Arch National Park grounds.
One Cardinal Way is a joint project of the Cardinals and The Cordish Companies, a Maryland developer with residential headquarters in Kansas City. Workers broke ground in December. The 29-story building with 297 apartments is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.
"There's nothing like this anywhere — a luxury apartment building across the street from such a beloved stadium," said Jen DeMeyer, marketing and communications director for Cordish. "Being part of the Cardinals family is something that's completely unique."
Apartments will range from one bedrooms with 600 or 800 square feet of living space to a penthouse with 2,500 square feet. Rents start at $1,400.
One Cardinal Way is part of the Ballpark Village development, across Clark Avenue from Busch. The $120 million apartment building will include 22 residential floors on top of seven floors of parking, giving residents better views of downtown St. Louis than they would get on lower floors.
About 60 units already have been reserved, DeMeyer said. They will be primary residences for some people and second homes for others who just want a convenient place to stay during baseball season.
"The pace of our leasing so far is a testament to the passion and dedication of Cardinals fans," DeMeyer said. "We're at 20 percent."
Each apartment will feature one of two color palettes for porcelain-tile, wood-grain floors and cabinetry, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, Caesarstone countertops, stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryers.
Building amenities include a lobby staffed 24 hours a day, fitness and business centers, a club lounge, entertainment kitchen, party room, concierge and dry-cleaning services. There will be an eighth-floor rooftop deck with cabanas, an infinity pool, indoor/outdoor bar, grills, tables and chairs.
According to a press release, "the 700,000-square-foot second phase will feature the first Class A office building in downtown St. Louis in over a generation, anchored by (PricewaterhouseCoopers); an upscale 216-key Live! by Loews — St. Louis, MO hotel; and a three-story retail pavilion anchored by Onelife Fitness."
The leasing office is next door to the north entrance of Ballpark Village. Starting in about two weeks, it will offer virtual-reality tours of specific apartment layouts and views. For more information, visit the website at OneCardinalWay.com.
