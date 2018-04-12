Driver hurt after dump truck overturns on Interstate 64 near St. Louis

A dump truck carrying a load of timber overturned on Interstate 64, causing the driver to be ejected from the truck in Caseyville Wednesday.
About 5:20 p.m., several witnesses said a dump truck began swerving back and forth and then overturned on the interstate, according to a press release from Illinois State Police. The driver was ejected through the front windshield, resulting in serious injuries.
The load of logs the truck was carrying was scattered across the interstate, closing all westbound lanes of Interstate 64 for "an extended period of time," according to the release.
The driver was taken to a St. Louis hospital and was last listed as in stable condition, police said.
