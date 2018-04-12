Man will serve 15 years for selling cocaine, heroin in Jackson County

A Jackson County man was sentenced on several firearm and drug distribution crimes in federal court on Tuesday.
Alphonso Pierre Allison, 47, with homes in Murphysboro and Carbondale, will serve more than 15 years in federal prison for his role in distributing crack cocaine and heroin in those cities, the Department of Justice said Thursday.
Allison received an enhanced sentence because of his status as an armed career criminal, a news release said. He was convicted on conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine, distribution of heroin, and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
Law enforcement officers found more than 18 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, marijuana, "a large amount of U.S. currency," and a loaded gun in the Murphysboro residence, a news release from the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Illinois. The Attorney said 9 grams of crack cocaine, 9.5 grams of heroin and more money was found at the Carbondale residence.
U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle found Allison responsible for distributing nearly 170 grams of crack cocaine and more than 130 grams of heroin.
Allison had previous convictions of felony domestic battery and drug offenses.
After his release, Allison will serve 8 years of supervised release.
