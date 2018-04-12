Section of I-55/64 near MLK Bridge will close for weekend repairs

Part of westbound Interstate 55/64 will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The interstate will close from east of the Martin Luther King Bridge exit ramp to the structure over Riverpark Drive in East St. Louis. Westbound traffic will detour to Interstate 70 and Interstate 255, and signage will be in place to direct drivers.
Additional lane restrictions will be in place along westbound I-55/70 east of Illinois 203, and along westbound I-64 at 18th Street in St. Clair County.
All closures are to complete emergency pavement patching.
