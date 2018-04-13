I-55/64 lane closures canceled due to weekend's severe weather forecast

Severe weather forecasted for this weekend has caused authorities to cancel a planned closure of westbound Interstate 55/64 this weekend in East St. Louis.
The interstate was going to closed from east of the Martin Luther King Bridge exit ramp to the structure over Riverpark Drive in East St. Louis as crews worked on road repairs.
A notice Friday morning from IDOT officials said the work was canceled "due to the possibility of severe weather. "
National Weather Service forecasters issued a hazardous weather outlook for St. Louis and the surrounding area. The outlook said strong to severe thunderstorms will move into the area Friday afternoon and night, bringing "damaging winds" and possible hail and tornadoes.
"Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday afternoon over Illinois," the outlook stated.
More information about the road work can be found at stl-traffic.org.
