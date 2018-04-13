Suspect arrested, charged in fight that could leave Nashville man blind

A Swanwick man has been accused of gouging another man's eyes on Saturday afternoon during a fight in Perry County.
Allen Joseph Fisher is charged with aggravated battery causing disfigurement and disabling injuries, according to the Perry County Sheriff.
The 51-year-old man was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Friday at his home. He remained in custody Friday morning as a bond hearing was pending, a Perry County Sheriff spokesman said.
The Sheriff's Office did not immediately know the victim's condition on Friday morning. However, earlier this week officials said the victim may lose eyesight.
Police earlier said Robert Pfister, 46, of Nashville, had been driving his vehicle in northwestern Perry County when the suspect blocked his car. The men began fighting, and the suspect gouged Pfister's eyes.
Pfister was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital.
Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation by processing the car, Sheriff Steve Bareis said earlier this week.
