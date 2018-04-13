Alhambra school put on soft lockdown after incident at bank

The principal of Alhambra Primary School said the school was put on a soft lockdown Friday monring following an incident at National Bank of Alhambra.
Police radio traffic indicated an incident at the National Bank of Alhambra. Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were beginning an investigation at the bank and were unable to comment further.
The school's principal, Cindy Tolbert, deferred other questions to the Assistant Superintdent Derek Hacke.
Schools will handle a “soft lockdown” differently depending on the situation, their students and the campus.
Generally, during a soft lockdown, students and teachers can move around inside the school, but they don’t go outside.
Misty Borrowman, president and CEO of the bank, said the bank was "not robbed" but did not deny an attempted robbery.
"There are plenty of officers on the scene," she said, and everybody at the bank was "fine."
