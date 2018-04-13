Here are some times the state will help people find their unclaimed property

Opportunities have been scheduled for people to see if the state is holding any of their unclaimed property.
State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, the state Treasurer’s office and state Comptroller’s office are scheduled to host I-Cash events to help people see if they have any unclaimed property in the possession of the state.
The events are scheduled for:
- 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 at the Columbia Library at 106 N. Metter Ave.,
- 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at the Sparta Library at 211 W. Broadway, and
- 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at the Chester Library at 733 State St.
Costello’s office said staff members are scheduled to be available to search on state websites to see if people have unclaimed property and to walk people through the claims process.
Common types of unclaimed property include: checking and savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refund checks, money orders, traveler’s checks, mineral proceeds, court deposits, uncashed death benefit checks and life insurance proceeds. Unclaimed property does not include real estate or vehicles.
“The Treasurer's office has approximately $3 billion worth of unclaimed property and the Comptroller’s office has 100,000 uncashed checks totaling around $30 million,” Costello said. “Many residents and businesses do not realize that they have unclaimed property. This is an easy, secure way to have your name looked up and start the process of claiming your property.”
For more information, people may call 618-282-7284 or send an email to staterepcostello@gmail.com.
