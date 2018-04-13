Man accused of killing toddler posts $15,000 for release on bond

A man accused of killing a 2-year-old toddler bonded out of jail on Friday, a year to the day after the boy's death.
Gyasi Campbell, 24, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Kane Friess-Wylie.
Campbell's bail was reduced from $1 million to $150,000 on April 3, a decision that angered members of Kane's family and friends. To be released on bond, a defendant is required to post 10 percent of the bail amount in cash — in this case $15,000.
"I think it's disgusting," said Brenda Babb on Thursday at a protest outside the St. Clair County Courthouse. Babb is a longtime friend of Kane's maternal grandmother, she said. Many at the protest held signs saying "Justice for Kane."
Kane died April 13, 2017. He suffered injuries while under the care of Campbell, who was the boyfriend of the child's mother sat the time. In a March 21 letter to the court, Lindsey Friess, Kane's mother, asked the court to reduce Campbell's bond.
