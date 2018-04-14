Tax breaks sought for proposed convenience store and assisted-living center in Belleville

Developers of the proposed The Villas of Holly Brook assisted living and memory care center and of a Moto convenience store in Belleville are seeking tax breaks for their projects. The photo on top shows The Villas of Holly Brook in Brazil, Ind., and the assisted living center owners want to build a similar building off Frank Scott Parkway near Belleville West High School. The artist's rendering below shows the proposed Moto for the intersection of Illinois 161 and Fullerton Road. Provided