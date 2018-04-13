Man shot while standing outside East St. Louis convenience store

A 25-year-old East St. Louis man was shot Thursday night while he stood outside a convenience store at ninth and Broadway.
The unidentified man was standing with a group of people when shots rang out at 9:30 p.m. He was shot in the left shoulder and neck. The victim does not know who shot him. Police are looking at surveillance video from the area, East St. Louis Detective Sgt. Gilda Johnson said.
The man was taken by Touchette Regional Hospital by private car and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 482-6700 or Crime stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
