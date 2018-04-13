Huey Lewis cancels Madison County concert due to hearing loss

Huey Lewis and the News have canceled all remaining 2018 tour dates, including a scheduled concert in Alton, due to Lewis' gradual hearing loss.
In a statement from the band posted on Twitter, Lewis said he had lost "most" of his hearing and couldn't hear his music well enough to sing.
"The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch," Lewis wrote.
His doctors believe he has Meniere's disease, an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo, progressive hearing loss and ringing in the ear.
The band was set to headline at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on June 24.
