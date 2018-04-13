Joe Glik, retail store owner and philanthropist, dies at 91

Retail owner and philanthropist Joe Glik died Monday at the age of 91.
Glik assumed management of the Glik Company, expanding the retail store to more than 60 locations in 10 states, according to Glik's obituary. The company remains family-owned and operated after 120 years.
"Joe loved people and never met a stranger," his obituary stated. " His family, though, was his favorite pastime and greatest achievement in a life of many accomplishments."
Joe Glik Park in Edwardsville bears his name, as it was purchased by the city partially through a donation from Glik, as well as two state grants.
Glik's visitation is at 2 p.m. April 17 at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road in St. Louis. It will be followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for memorial contributions to the Joe Glik Park Fund, P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025, with a check made payable to Edwardsville Community Foundation, or the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis.
