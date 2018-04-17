Here are 5 things you need to know about the Hofbräuhaus grand opening

The Hofbräuhaus German restaurant and brewery in Belleville will host its grand opening ceremony Wednesday night and here’s five things you need to know:
Invitation only
You need an invitation to attend the 6 p.m. Wednesday grand opening. The Hofbräuhaus will be closed to the public all day Wednesday, according to spokesman Alex Matthews.
The Hofbräuhaus has been open since March 27 for what was billed as a “soft opening.”
Matthews said corporate officials from the Hofbräuhaus in Munich, Germany, and the U.S. headquarters in Las Vegas have been invited to the grand opening ceremony.
Construction began in late 2015 on the Hofbräuhaus and the developers, Chuck Keller of Effingham and his son, Chane Keller, initially wanted to open the restaurant in June 2016. The Hofbräuhaus is located off Illinois 15 across from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows.
The Hofbräuhaus in Munich traces its roots to 1589 and the Kellers have said they have the exclusive franchise for the St. Louis metro area.
No reservations
The Hofbräuhaus is not yet taking reservations but Matthews said visitors can use the Nowait app to get their names on the Hofbräuhaus waiting list.
When you check in with Nowait, you can see how long the current wait time is at the restaurant. Nowait says it will text you “as soon as your table is ready.”
The app is free and is used by restaurants across the country.
Matthews said reservations may be taken at a later date.
Reception
While some online commenters have complained about service, Matthews says the Hofbräuhaus has received “overwhelmingly” positive feedback.
“The feedback we’ve been getting is overwhelmingly positive,” Matthews said. “Everyone seems to really be enjoying the whole experience and the food and the beer. We’re working out kinks here and there but moving forward.”
As part of the grand opening celebration, the Hofbräuhaus hosted a contest for customers to win invitations to the grand opening on Wednesday. The restaurant asked customers via Facebook to post photos of their visit to the restaurant for a chance to win. On Monday, the Hofbräuhaus announced 10 winners who were invited to attend the ceremony with a guest.
Hofbräuhaus beer
All of the beer served at the Hofbräuhaus is brewed on site. The brewmaster is Ben Zollenkopf, who previously worked for the Hofbräuhaus corporate headquarters in Germany as technical director for international brewing.
Matthews said the Hofbräuhaus has not yet started a stein storage system.
Three German beers, the original Hofbräuhaus, a dunkel and a hefe weizen, are draft on a regular basis. Season beers are planned for each month. In April, you can order the Märzen and in May there will be a Maibock.
Visiting
For more information, call 618-800-2337. The Hofbräuhaus has a Facebook page and a website at hofbrauhausstlouis.com.
The address is 123 St. Eugene Drive. The restaurant is closed to the public on Wednesday but its normal business hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Comments