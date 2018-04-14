Man held knife to woman and demanded money on store parking lot, Swansea Police say

Swansea Police said they were searching Saturday for a man who held a knife to a woman during a mid-morning robbery on the parking lot of the Schnucks store on Illinois 161.
Police, called to the store shortly before 10 a.m., said a man held a knife to a woman's side and demanded money. The woman handed the man some money and keys.
Police distributed a store surveillance photo of a man they believed to be involved. The robber was last seen running south from Schnucks.
"This is a very unusual incident at this location," Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said. "Please always be aware of your surroundings and if you see something suspicious, call us immediately. Please look hard at this picture, and if you recognize this person, call us or CrimeStoppers."
Anyone with information can contact the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Tips to CrimeStoppers can result in a $1,000 reward.
Comments