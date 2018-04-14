Shimkus apprehensive after military strike on Syria

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, posted the following statement on this Facebook page about the military strike on Syria ordered by President Donald Trump, in response to the chemical weapons attack.
"I remain as apprehensive of U.S. intervention against the Syrian regime as I was when I cautioned President Obama about it in 2013," Shimkus said. "While I would have preferred the president seek legislative support for last night’s strike, I respect and appreciate our French and British allies for joining American forces in making that powerful statement against the use of chemical weapons."
