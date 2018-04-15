Motorcycle driver airlifted to St. Louis after Swansea crash

A person was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital after a motorcycle crash in Swansea on Sunday morning.
A red pickup pulled out of a side street off Illinois 159 near Outback Steakhouse and struck the motorcycle at about 11 a.m. Sunday, said Swansea Sgt. Matt Blomberg. The motorcycle driver was initially transported to a local hospital, then was airlifted to St. Louis.
The driver was conscious and talking to first responders after the crash, Blomberg said.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments