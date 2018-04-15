Firefighters fight fire at two-story Fairview Heights house

Multiple fire departments fought a house fire at a two-story home on Sunday in Fairview Heights.
Crews were called to the house at 9770 Ridge Heights at about 11:00 a.m. The family was at church and no one was injured, Fire Chief Bryan Doyle said.
The fire started in the basement, Doyle said. At noon, French Village and Fairview Heights fire crews were still working at the scene, making sure no hot spots remained in the house.
Doyle said the house was not a total loss. Investigation into how the fire began is ongoing.
