Former East St. Louis track star killed Cahokia-area shooting

A former East St. Louis track star was found fatally shot near Cahokia on Saturday afternoon.
Roosevelt Davis Jr., 21, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon outside the County Line Quick Shop on Camp Jackson Road near Cahokia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate Davis' death, and have not released any information about motive or suspects in the shooting as of Sunday afternoon.
East St. Louis Flyers posted on Twitter about Davis's death, mourning the loss of the former athlete.
Davis was a part of the 4x400-meter relay that won a state title in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, and helped catapult East St. Louis' team to its state title in 2016.
"This is what we’ve worked so hard for the last four years. Today all the hours paid off,” Davis told the News-Democrat in 2016. "All we had to do was compete like we have all year and that’s what we did. What a way to end my high school career.”
His sophomore year, Davis came in eighth in the state in the 400-meter dash, and was a part of the champion 4x400-meter relay. He moved up in the rankings his junior years, coming in third in the 400-meter dash, and was on the champion 4x400-meter relay for the third year.
Davis' senior year, when East St. Louis won the state title, he came in fifth in the 200-meter dash, and was a part of the champion 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay. His 4x200-meter relay came in second that year.
Davis was named to the all-area track and field team in 2016 for the three relays he was on.
