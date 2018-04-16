Man flown to hospital after crashing into a ditch in Effingham County

A man was flown to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champagne after he crashed his car in a ditch Sunday night about 4.5 miles south of Dieterich on North 2300th Street, according to police.
Levi G. Lidy, 22, was driving south Sunday around 10:24 p.m. when he drove onto the west shoulder of North 2300th Street, according to a release from Illinois State Police. He attempted to get back on the road and over corrected.
Lidy's black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu then skidded across the northbound lanes before overturning, striking a utility pole and landing in a ditch.
The 22-year-old Dieterich resident was flown to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champagne for treatment of his injuries, according to police.
Police cited Lidy with improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to wear a seat belt, illegally transporting an open alcohol container, driving an uninsured vehicle and reckless driving.
No one else was involved in the accident.
Comments