Her East St. Louis apartment was shot into again. She's still not allowed to move.

For the second time in 18 days, Mikala Mosley's public housing apartment in the Gomper Homes was shot up. She and her children were inside. but were not harmed.
Cortez Slack, chief of public safety for the East st. Louis Housing Authority, said public safety officers went to Building 8H shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report about the shooting.
"They spoke to the tenant who said she was upstairs and was not aware that someone had shot three holes into her kitchen window. She said a neighbor called her to see if she was alright," Slack said.
Mosley, 22, said her vehicle was also shot up.
She said she no longer plans to go inside of the apartment because she is fearful that whoever shot up her apartment is still out there. She doesn't know who it is or why the shooter shot up her unit two times. Mosley said she can't really afford to move anywhere else, but won't be going back until she feels safe.
The BND reported last week that shots were fired into Mosley's apartment. She has four children, ages 2-5. She is fearful that one of them could be hit by flying bullets. She said she does not have problem with anyone that she knows of.
East St. Louis Detective Sgt. Gilda Johnson said the two incidents are being investigated.
Slack said Mosley's apartment is the only one that was shot into.
"There were no other apartments shot up," he said. "I can't comment on whether she will be transferred or not. The incident is still being investigated."
Comments