Police search for missing teen boy from Marissa-area

Sheriffs departments in at least two counties are looking for a missing Marissa teen.
Tyler J. Vanover, 15, left the home he shares with his mother in Marissa after a disagreement with her Wednesday evening and has not been seen since, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
Tyler may be in Randolph County, possibly around the 400 block of West Almond Street in Percy, deputies say. His girlfriend and his step-father live in the Percy area.
Tyler is 5-feet-7-inches tall and 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blond hair. He was last seen walking from his Marissa home.
Anyone with information about where Tyler is may call Investigator Sean McPeak at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-805-2051.
Comments