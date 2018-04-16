"Then I Knew," a film screening and discussion forum, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25th, 2018, at Belleville East High School Theater, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville.
"Then I Knew," a film screening and discussion forum, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25th, 2018, at Belleville East High School Theater, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. Julian Lim
"Then I Knew," a film screening and discussion forum, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25th, 2018, at Belleville East High School Theater, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. Julian Lim

Metro-East News

Volunteers needed for Belleville News-Democrat's first film screening

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

April 16, 2018 10:43 PM

The Belleville News-Democrat, in partnership with the Center for Racial Harmony and the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, will host a free event about identity and change.

"Then I Knew," a film screening and discussion forum, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25th, at Belleville East High School Theater, located at 2555 West Blvd. in Belleville. The panel discussion will be moderated by KMOX Anchor Carol Daniel and features Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott.

Lynne Jackson SJ Photo 4.jpg
Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott, will be featured at "Then I Knew".
Provided

There are several volunteer opportunities available for the screening and forum. All event volunteers will receive credentials and must attend a brief planning meeting on the day of the screening. Volunteers may sign up online at www.volunteersignup.org/JXDK9.

  Comments  