Volunteers needed for Belleville News-Democrat's first film screening

The Belleville News-Democrat, in partnership with the Center for Racial Harmony and the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, will host a free event about identity and change.
"Then I Knew," a film screening and discussion forum, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25th, at Belleville East High School Theater, located at 2555 West Blvd. in Belleville. The panel discussion will be moderated by KMOX Anchor Carol Daniel and features Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott.
There are several volunteer opportunities available for the screening and forum. All event volunteers will receive credentials and must attend a brief planning meeting on the day of the screening. Volunteers may sign up online at www.volunteersignup.org/JXDK9.
