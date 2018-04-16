Millstadt driver charged with DUI and landscaping damage

A Millstadt woman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and a felony in criminal damage to property Monday.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department reports they were called to the 5600 block of Saxtown Road in Millstadt at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies found a 2002 Jeep stuck in a field, which came to a stop about 150 feet off the road, apparently after having driven through several properties along 5500 and 5600 Saxtown Road. The Jeep drove through a gate and also hit at least four mailboxes.
Landscaping damage, including fencing, at one home is estimated at $10,000, the sheriff's department said.
The driver was in the Jeep when deputies arrived. Cynthia L. Dori, 59, of Millstadt, was charged with one count of criminal damage to property, a Class 3 Felony, and one count of DUI, a misdemeanor.
Judge Robert Haida set bail for Dori at $50,000. Dori was in the St. Clair County Jail on Monday afternoon.
