Emergency pavement patching backs up I-255

Illinois Department of Transportation workers carrying out emergency pavement patching has led to traffic backups along Interstate 255.
IDOT plans to carry out patching along the interstate between Illinois 15 near Belleville and Illinois 157 near Cahokia. The work is scheduled to be completed by July 2.
Traffic control devices are being used to assist motorists during these restrictions, IDOT said.
The agency asked that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.
