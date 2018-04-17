Sugarfire sets opening date for O'Fallon, and it's coming soon

The long-awaited Sugarfire barbecue restaurant in O’Fallon will open April 30.
The nationally recognized St. Louis barbecue chain has been under construction in O’Fallon since October, with opening originally anticipated near the end of February. It is the first metro-east location for Sugarfire, which has six other locations.
On Tuesday, the chain reported on its Facebook page that the decor package has arrived for the new restaurant and they now anticipate opening on April 30.
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be located at 1405 Green Mount Road, on the north parking lot of the Blade Building, also known as Green Mount Professional Building.
Sugarfire opened in Olivette, Missouri in 2012 and has expanded to downtown St. Louis, St. Charles, Valley Park, Washington and O’Fallon, Missouri. It is described by its spokesmen as an “award-winning restaurant known for its succulent brisket, pulled pork and ribs, as well as its signature sandwiches and sides that shine light on (partner Mike) Johnson’s dynamic capacity.”
Sugarfire also recently beat out long-time catering company Catering St. Louis to take over management of The Boathouse, a popular waterside restaurant in Forest Park. Sugarfire also operates Sugarfire Pie, Hi-Pointe Drive-in and Cyrano’s.
