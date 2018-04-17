71-year-old Springfield woman charged with selling synthetic pot

A central Illinois woman faces charges of selling synthetic marijuana, which has been under a spotlight lately after a rash of poisonings.
Letha Dean, 71, of Salisbury has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. She is accused of selling synthetic marijuana, also known as Spice or K2, through Mystic Enchantments, a store she manages in Springfield, according to WRSP News.
Dean is the eighth person charged with distribution of synthetic marijuana, allegedly arrested after an undercover officer bought 520 packets from her for $5,000, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Nearly 130 people have been hospitalized and three have died from a contaminated batch of synthetic marijuana, which police have said may have been contaminated with rat poison that causes uncontrollable bleeding. A Chicago convenience store owner who was accused of selling the tainted substance is being held without bail in Cook County.
Dean is being held in Sangamon County Jail.
