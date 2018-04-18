One killed, another flown to hospital after Clay County rollover crash

One person was killed and another was hospitalized in a crash on U.S. Route 45 in Clay County on Tuesday night.
The 67-year-old driver, William J. Viehmeyer, from Clay City, was driving a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder when he tried to pass another car and lost control near Flora and Louisville, according to a press release from Illinois State Police. The car swerved off the road, rolled over multiple times and came to rest in a ditch.
Wiehmeyer and his passenger, Randall R. Helms Jr, 43, from Louisville, were ejected from the car, Illinois State Police said. Helms was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was cited for not wearing a seat belt.
Route 45 was closed for about 4 and a half hours due to the crash.
Comments