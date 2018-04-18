Flock of trapped ducklings rescued near Shiloh Middle School

Shiloh and O'Fallon officials responded to an unusual call Tuesday when someone saw a group of ducklings fall into a storm drain.
At 7:15 p.m., St. Clair County Animal Advocate Sheila Ford called Shiloh Police for assistance in rescuing ducklings from a storm drain at Shiloh Middle School, according to a Shiloh Police Facebook post.
Two Shiloh Police officers, Jacob Kienitz and Bradley Blake, responded to the call.
According to the Facebook post, the officers learned someone at a track meet saw a group of ducklings fall into the storm drain.
With the assistance of the O' Fallon and Shiloh Fire Departments, the grate was removed and 11 ducklings were rescued, the Facebook post said.
The ducklings are now in the care of a Treehouse Wildlife representative in Glen Carbon.
