Asbestos found in Madison County facility; remaining county buildings will be tested

Trained workers will soon start inspecting each Madison County building at risk of asbestos contamination as part of a plan to identify potentially harmful areas, according to the county Facilities Management director.
"From my past experience — I worked for R.P. Lumber — that was one thing we always stressed," Director Robert Schmidt said. "If you have situations that could potentially be harmful, you need to get them taken care of."
After identifying asbestos in the boiler room of the county's Wood River Facility, which houses the Health Department among other offices, Schmidt said the county decided to send 18 facilities management employees to training.
They are now trained and certified in recognizing signs of asbestos contamination, and two of the employees are certified in removing small amounts of asbestos themselves. The cost of the training was $50 per employee, according to Schmidt.
County Board members on Wednesday approved $139,880 to pay for asbestos cleanup at the Wood River Facility. St. Peters, Missouri-based Midwest Service Group will conduct the cleanup. The funds will come from the Planning and Development’s Host Fee Funds, which must be used on environmental projects.
The boiler room isn't occupied on a regular basis, so the contamination didn't represent an immediate threat. But Schmidt said it brought to his attention "things that needed to be done."
The trained employees will start an ongoing process of asbestos inspection and abatement if necessary. Eventually, employees will conduct biannual inspections of at-risk buildings.
Inspectors found asbestos in two floor tiles at the detention center, and the courthouse also needed some minor work, but neither cases poses an immediate threat. The asbestos at the detention center was not friable, or airborne.
If contamination isn't immediately dangerous, or if it doesn't have the potential to become airborne, Schmidt says county workers will monitor it.
"If it doesn’t need maintenance, we’re going to leave it in place until such time that it does need removal," Schmidt said. "But if there’s an outbreak, we know how to remove and handle it."
The county owns about 25 properties, though not all of those properties have buildings on them, such as the shooting range for the sheriff's department. Those properties, along with newer buildings, would not require regular maintenance.
In other business
The County Board at Wednesday's approved $113,345 for electric replacement and upgrades project at the Madison County Courthouse. St. Louis-based Sachs Electric was awarded the contract. The money will come from the Facilities Management Capital Projects fund.
Board members approved $66,332 for an ADA ramp upgrade and replacement project at the Madison County Courthouse. Edwardsville-based contractor Reed Concrete, Inc. was awarded the contract. The project will be paid for with $50,000 from a Community Development ADA Grant and $16,332 from Facilities Management Capital Projects funds.
The county will also pay $30,000 in a worker's compensation claim after County Board members approved a settlement.
The Sheriff's Office will have money to buy ten new 2018 all-wheel drive Ford police utility vehicles after Board members approved $297,050 for the purchases from Morrow Brothers Ford Ford, of Greenfield. Money for the vehicles will come from the Sheriff Capital Outlay Funds.
The County Coroner will also be able to buy a new 2018 all-wheel drive Ford Utility Police Interceptor from Morrow Brothers Ford after Board members approved spending $31,200 from Coroner Administration Funds.
County Board members approved appointments and reappointments to several county districts:
- Madison County Board of Review: Tamara Soland is recommended for reappointment to a new two-year term.
- Alhambra Fire Protection District: Vernon Hue is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Bunker Hill Fire Protection District: David Bertels is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Fosterburg Fire Protection District: William Varble is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term. Sandy Walker is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Ft. Russell Fire Protection District: Mark Heepke is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Glen Carbon Fire Protection District: Jack Humes is recommended for appointment to a three-year term, replacing Joey Cruz. Ron Williams is recommended for appointment to a three-year term, replacing Carl Walton.
- Grantfork Fire Protection District: Peggy Essert Korte is recommended for appointment to a three-year term, replacing Stan Giffhorn.
- Hamel Community Fire Protection District: Dennis Hemann is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- The Harris Cemetery Association: Dale Klenke is recommended for reappointment to a new six-year term. Bob McClellan, Jr. is recommended for reappointment to a new six-year term.
- Long Lake Fire Protection District: Donald Haddix is recommended for appointment to a three-year term, replacing David Levy.
- Marine Community Fire Protection District: Carl Dempsey is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Metro Board of Directors: Derrick Keith Cox is recommended for appointment to a five-year term, replacing David Dietzel.
- Mitchell Fire Protection District: Jeff Scholebo is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term. Charles E. Futch is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Moro Fire Protection District: Nelson Nolte is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Moro Public Water District: Rick Walter is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Pontoon Beach Public Water District: G. Scott Smallie is recommended for reappointment to a new five-year term.
- Prairie Fire Protection District: Ronald Isenberg is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Prairietown Street Light District: Timothy Goebel is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- South Roxana Fire Protection District: Ed Allsman is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- State Park Place Street Light District: Kenneth Hayes is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- SW IL Development Authority: Reggie Sparks is recommended for reappointment to a new three-year term.
- Wanda Cemetery Board: Denise Gronemeier is recommended for appointment to a six-year term, replacing Ron Hogue who has resigned. Ola Lovell is recommended for appointment to a six-year term, replacing Cyndy Siler, who has resigned.
- Zoning Board of Appeals for Madison County: George Ellis is recommended for appointment to a five-year term, replacing John Janek.
The appointment of Charlotte Dixon to the Metro East Sanitary District was postponed because of concerns about a conflict of interest. Her husband, Mike Dixon, serves on the Granite City Regional Wastewater Treatment District.
