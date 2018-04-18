Loaded gun stolen in string of car break-ins, Swansea police say

A dozen vehicles were broken into in Swansea, police say, and the suspect stole at least one loaded gun.
Swansea Police said 12 vehicles were broken into in the Castle Acres Subdivision late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some vehicles had been left unlocked, Police Chief Steve Johnson said, but others were locked and had windows broken during the crime.
Among the stolen items was a loaded Springfield XD 9 mm , Johnson said, which is a semiautomatic pistol.
Surveillance photos show one suspect, but there may be more.
"It doesn’t mean there's not more than that. We're open right now til we find out more," Johnson said.
Police were still taking reports early Wednesday afternoon as to how much was stolen during the burglaries.
“This is also a reminder to not keep valuables, especially firearms, in vehicles. Call us immediately if you see anything suspicious and consider alarms and cameras to help protect you and your property. Crime statistics are very low in Swansea, but taking extra steps are still worthwhile," Johnson wrote in a Facebook post on the Swansea Police Department's page.
Johnson said anyone with information could call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 866-371-8477 and be eligible for a $1000 reward They can also call the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.
