Motorcyclist injured in Swansea crash expected to survive

The motorcycle driver who was injured in a crash Sunday morning will survive his injuries, police said.
Christopher Armstrong was struck by a red pickup on Illinois 159 near Outback Steakhouse while riding his motorcycle on Sunday morning. He was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital, according to police.
Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson confirmed that Armstrong was still in the hospital as of Wednesday, but that he is expected to survive his injuries.
Johnson said the investigation of the crash is still ongoing, and did not know if any citations would be issued.
Comments