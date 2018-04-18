Fall from apartment balcony nets Swansea man $1.2 million

A man who fell after leaning on a balcony rail at his Swansea apartment has won a lawsuit for his injuries.
John Zanger fell six feet in 2015 because the railing had been incorrectly attached to the balcony, his lawyers said. In early April, a St. Clair County jury returned a verdict of $1.2 million, according to Zanger's lawyers at Goldenberg Heller and Antognoli, of Edwardsville. He was also represented by Ellen Burford, of Granite City.
Zanger sued the Willow Run Apartments, where he lived, as well as Thiemann Real Estate for using an incorrect anchor to secure the balcony's guardrail.
Zanger landed on his back and had multiple surgeries that included spinal fusion.
“This is a case of negligence, poor decisions and irresponsibility that resulted in this guardrail collapse,” said Mike Bilbrey, lead trial attorney for Zanger.
