Mississippi River Bridge lane will close this weekend for repairs

A westbound lane will be closed this weekend on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.
The closure will begin Friday morning at 9 a.m. and the lane should be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
"It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes," IDOT officials wrote.
The lane is being closed so that crews can repair the bridge deck.
"The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone," IDOT officials wrote.
More information about this closure can be found at stl-traffic.org.
