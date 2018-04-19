The Illinois Department of Transportation announced both lanes of Illinois 177 from Illinois 158 to Eidmann Road in St. Clair County will be intermittently closed Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced both lanes of Illinois 177 from Illinois 158 to Eidmann Road in St. Clair County will be intermittently closed Thursday. Google Maps
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced both lanes of Illinois 177 from Illinois 158 to Eidmann Road in St. Clair County will be intermittently closed Thursday. Google Maps

Metro-East News

IDOT to close lanes in Belleville, Shiloh for pavement investigation

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

April 19, 2018 06:54 AM

Both lanes of sections of Illinois 177 in Belleville and Shiloh will be closed intermittently during the day Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions cover about 1.3 miles from Illinois 158 to Eidmann Road in St. Clair County.

The lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement, according to IDOT.

If people have questions concerning the project, they may contact Ve'Niecy Pearman-Green, the project's Geotechnical Engineer, at (618) 346-3313.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  