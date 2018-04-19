IDOT to close lanes in Belleville, Shiloh for pavement investigation

Both lanes of sections of Illinois 177 in Belleville and Shiloh will be closed intermittently during the day Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The lane restrictions cover about 1.3 miles from Illinois 158 to Eidmann Road in St. Clair County.
The lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement, according to IDOT.
If people have questions concerning the project, they may contact Ve'Niecy Pearman-Green, the project's Geotechnical Engineer, at (618) 346-3313.
