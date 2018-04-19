Interstate in East St. Louis will close for bridge repairs

Part of eastbound Interstate 55/70 will be closed to all traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The two right lanes of the interstate will close from the B&O Bridge between Exchange Avenue and Illinois Route 203 in East St. Louis.
The lane closures are needed to repair the bridge deck, according to an IDOT news release.
The lane closures will result in "significant traffic delays," IDOT officials warned, and encouraged motorists to consider alternate routes.
Additional information is also available online at http://stl-traffic.org.
Comments