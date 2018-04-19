Here are the students that were honored by the Illinois Principals Association

Area students from 29 different school districts were recently honored by the Illinois Principals Association for their excellent leadership qualities.
The award breakfast took place April 18 at the Collinsville Gateway Center. The keynote speaker was Jason Leahy, executive director for the association.
The students honored were:
Alton District 11
- Alton High School — Makayla Cox, Courteney Wilson
- Alton Middle School — Jonathan Das, Jane Edelman
- East Elementary — Anabelle Smith
- Eunice Smith Elementary — Caden Carter
- Gilson Brown — Jason Dandridge
- Lewis and Clark Elementary — Christopher Tolbert
- Lovejoy Elementary — Trenton Akers-Meyer
- North Elementary — Noah Butler
- West Elementary — Norah Hardin, Alex Macias
Belle Valley District 119
- Belle Valley School — Kaitlyn Braun, Alaina Thebeau
Belleville District 118
- Abraham Lincoln — Nathan Young
- Central Jr. High — Ellie Mueller
- Douglas Elementary — Jesse Renteria
- Franklin — Christopher Elder
- Henry Raab — Mira Deeke
- Jefferson Elementary — Anabelle Carfagno
- Roosevelt — Mia Kramer
- Union School — Jasmine Kennedy
- West Jr. High — Jazyia Morgan
- Westhaven — Ryann Gordon
Belleville District 201
- Belleville East — Bailey Connor, Shiza Jamil
- Belleville West — Blake Grosse, Sarah Hayden
Bethalto District 8
- Civic Memorial High School — Kaleb Denney, Isabella Roberts
Central District 104
- Central Elementary — Madison Null
- Joseph Arthur Middle — Eman Ashkar
Collinsville Unit 10
- Caseyville Elementary — Mackenzie Cole
- Collinsville High School — Kira Patrylak, Emma Sebesta
- Collinsville Middle — Emma Clark, Matthew Clark
- Dorris Intermediate School — Cole McClusky, Starr Spells
- Jefferson Elementary — Conrad Woodell
- Kreitner Elementary — Eric Perez
- Maryville Elementary — Bear Powell
- Renfro — Travis Carter Jr., Henry Stirnaman
- Summit — Lily Manley
- Twin Echo — Margot Schusky
- Webster — Josmar Arturo Hernandez-Espinoza
Columbia District 4
- Columbia Middle School — Liam Ellner, Allie Fredenberg
Coulterville District 1
- Coulterville Jr. High — Madalynne Tabing
East Alton District 13
- East Alton MIddle School — Linnsi Polewski
- Eastwood — Tre'Shaun Butler, Aaron Goodson
East Alton-Wood River District 14
- East Alton-Wood River High School — Dalton Pryor, Rachel Staten
Freeburg Community High School
- Freeburg High School — Ethan Alexander, Lillian Dircks
Granite City District 9
- Coolidge Jr. High — Nicholas Butchee, Lily Relleke
- Frohardt — Karlisa Brent
- Granite City HIgh School — Megan Keel, Samson Roberds
- Grigsby Intermediate — Abigail Dickerman, Julian Hartin
- Maryville Elementary — Sophia Novacich
- Mitchell — Lydia Hale
- Wilson 1-2 Center — Lawden Warren
Grant District 110
- Grant Middle School — John Carter
- Illini Elementary — Brayden Kelly
Harmony-Emge District 175
- Ellis — Abygail Bagby
- Harmony-Emge — Julia Koziatek, Elena Lopez
Highland District 5
- Highland Middle School — Abby Athmer
- Highland High School — Caitlin Basden, Rece Portell
High Mount District 116
- High Mount — Ashley Layman, Allison Zaiz
Madison District 12
- Bernard Long Elementary — Darielle Barefield, RaNya Newsome
Mascoutah District 19
- Mascoutah Elementary — Alyssa Benson, Noah Feldt
- Wingate Elementary — Grace Perryman
O'Fallon District 90
- Amelia V. Carriel Jr. High School — Harrison Clinton, Rachael Dziaba
- Delores Moye — Dillon Cutter, Ava Stock
- Marie Schaefer Elementary — Ryan Bencomo, MacKenzie Geissert
Red Bud District 132
- Red Bud Elementary — Hannah Sievers, Warren Stolte
- Red Bud High School — Nickolas Schmidt
Roxana District 1
- Roxana High School — Amanda Morgan, Dickson Wong
- Roxana Jr. High.— Audrey Bosse
Shiloh Village District 85
- Shiloh Elementary — Sean Malone.
- Shiloh Middle School — Bridget Hill.
Signal HIll District 181
- Signal Hill — Savana Davis.
Smithton District 130
- Smithton — Abigail Benedick, Paul Colgan.
Triad District 2
- Triad High School — Payton Miner.
Waterloo District 5
- Gardner — Brianna Riesing.
- Rogers Elementary — Lillian Nobbe.
- W.J. Zahnow Elementary — Lydia Huffman.
- Waterloo Jr. High — Austin Bedford, Haley Bode.
Whiteside District 115
- Whiteside Elementary — Amari Kimbrough, Grant Stald
- Whiteside Middle School — Chloe Rheinhardt, Jordan Stauder
Wolf Branch District 113
- Wolf Branch — Delaney Giles, Jillian Ritter
