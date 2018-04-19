Central Illinois Republican state senator will run for governor as third-party candidate

An Illinois state senator's announcement that he was running for governor as a Conservative Party candidate drew quick responses from Republicans.
"Sam McCain is the worst kind of political opportunist who is only running for governor to line his own pockets," said Will Allison, campaign communications director for Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's campaign. The release by Rauner's campaign accused McCann of failing to pay taxes, lying about Marine Corp service and more.
McCann is a Republican who represents a district that stretches from Madison County to the Springfield area.
Democratic candidate JB Pritzker wrote in a release that he welcomes another candidate in the race, describing Rauner as a "failed governor."
The Illinois Republican Party, in a news release, said McCann's endorsements come from labor unions, and his expenses including lump-sum payments to himself, which the party says is prohibited. The release alleges McCann's interest in the campaign is as "spoiler," with his goal being a post in any future Pritzker administration.
