Swansea AAA agent wins prestigious award

Uliana Buxton, a travel agent at AAA's Swansea office, is one of the 2017 Top Five AAA Travel Agents of the Year. She has more than 20 years of experience as a AAA travel agent.
The AAA Swansea office is part of a seven-state territory that includes Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Southern Illinois, southern Indiana and eastern Kansas.
New management at engineering firm
Rusty Christmann, structural department manager for Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen, Inc., has retired after 24 years of service. He lives in Waterloo.
Dave Holdener, of Columbia, and Matt Joost, of Fairview Heights, will both serve as structural engineering managers in different areas of the company.
Randy Burk, of Millstadt, has retired as water department manager, after 36 years at Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen.
Chris Bergmann will be the new water infrastructure services manager. He lives in Troy.
Chief executive officer of Girl Scouts
Loretta Graham is the new chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. She has been working with the Girl Scouts since 1991 with roles in membership and marketing.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves around 11,300 girls in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.
New medical director
Leo Hsu has been named medical director of the Southwestern Illinois Emergency Medical Services System. He is responsible for oversight, leadership, and improvement of local emergency medical technicians in the Southwestern Illinois EMS System.
Hsu is also regional medical director for TeamHealth, a physician services organization now providing emergency department staffing and management services to Memorial Hospital, Belleville, and Memorial East in Shiloh. He was named 2015 Physician of the Year by the Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association.
Dermatology physician assistant
Natalie Spiller, a physician assistant in the specialty of dermatology, has joined SIHF Healthcare in Belleville through a collaboration with Southern Illinois Dermatology. She has been with Southern Illinois Dermatology since 2012.
Spiller earned a physician assistant degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Advanced practice registered nurse
Kathy Liefer, an advanced practice registered nurse, has joined the gastroenterology team of providers at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. She completed her nursing bachelor's and master's degrees at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Outside of work, Liefer enjoys camping and spending time with family and friends.
