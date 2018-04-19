Duebbert lied during murder investigation, Judicial Inquiry Board charges state

The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board has taken the first step in removing St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert from the bench by filing civil charges that he lied to detectives investigating a murder, then lied again to the board.

The charges allege that Duebbert lied to police officers during the investigation of the murder of Carl Z. Silas of Belleville. Duebbert was questioned by Major Case Squad officers on Dec. 30, 2016.





" ... (Duebbert) made statements he knew to be false and deceptive and omitted facts that he knew were relevant to the matters the investigating. (Duebbert's) misrepresentations, deceptions, and omissions concerned facts that were relevant to an active murder investigation," according to a press release issued by the board."

The complaint also alleges that Duebbert lied when he testified before the Judicial Inquiry Board on May 12 and June 9.





"(Duebbert) made statements he knew to be false and deceptive and omitted facts that he knew were relevant to the matters they were investigating. (Duebbert's) misrepresentations, deceptions, and omissions concerned facts that were relevant to that matters the board was investigating," the statement read.

Duebbert could not be reached for comment.

The Judicial Inquiry Board investigates complaints involving Illinois state court judges and judicial candidates. It could not be immediately reached for comment.

Major Case Squad investigators requested obstruction of justice charges against Duebbert, who they said lied to them during their questioning of him. Duebbert told investigators he had no contact with his former roommate, David Fields, after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2016 — the night before the murder.

A search of his phone showed Duebbert texted Fields eight times in the hours before the murder.

Fields, who was on parole for an aggravated assault on a pregnant woman at Belleville East High School, was later charged with shooting Silas while he slept between his girlfriend and her baby in an east Belleville apartment.

Fields remains in the St. Clair County Jail on those charges.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.