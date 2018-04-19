Belleville elementary school put on soft lockdown

Students were kept inside a Belleville school until 1 :45 p.m. Thursday after students reported seeing something suspicious near the campus.
Police had asked officials to keep students inside the building at Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville, District 118 Superintendent Matt Klosterman said.
Klosterman said he expected the students would be dismissed at the usual time of 2:55 p.m.
The superintendent said the school called Belleville Police at about 1:10 p.m. because students reported seeing something suspicious.
"We shared with them that some students reported something, they saw something that might be suspicious or concerning at a house not on our property," he said.
Belleville Police were not immediately available for comment.
