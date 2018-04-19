Crews respond to structure fire in Centreville

The Camp Jackson Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon in a residential area of Centreville.
St. Clair County's Emergency Management Agency could not immediately say if the structure was occupied when the fire started.
The agency posted a video at about 2 p.m. of the fire at 69th and Russell streets in Centreville. In the video, flames can be seen above the roof line with thick black smoke pouring out of the building.
The agency later posted that Mascoutah Fire Department was responding to a "second club house on fire."
